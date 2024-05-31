Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 6,885 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

