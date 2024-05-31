Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,380 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Veralto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

