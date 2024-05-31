Fiduciary Trust Co Has $950,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

