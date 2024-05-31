Fiduciary Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Corning by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 42,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 95,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.97 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

