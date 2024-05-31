Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

