Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 306 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,463,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,326,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,125,000 after purchasing an additional 93,060 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 50,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

