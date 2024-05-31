Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 252 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG opened at $122.25 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

