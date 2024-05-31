Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,750.15

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.22 million and $16,750.15 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.99 or 1.00113717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95009112 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $17,071.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

