Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.35 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $23,035.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.87 or 1.00074308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00111974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96081383 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $27,222.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

