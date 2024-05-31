Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Holdings Cut by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises 2.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $174.32. 15,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,574. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $132.47 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

