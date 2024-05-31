Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $26,037.48 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fastly Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.87.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastly
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Gets a New Look
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Generic Drug Makers With Growing Runways
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.