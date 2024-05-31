Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $26,037.48 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 41.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

