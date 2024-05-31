Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 135,258,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 102,090,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

