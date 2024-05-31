Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 390000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Down 7.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Fancamp Exploration Company Profile
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
