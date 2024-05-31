Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 92206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33. The stock has a market cap of £72.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

