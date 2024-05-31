Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Exponent stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,343,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

