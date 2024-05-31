Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of EXPGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 41,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

