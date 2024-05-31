Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.25.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.03. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.