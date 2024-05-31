Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,503. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

