Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,163,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.34. 282,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.82. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,476,175. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.