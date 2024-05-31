Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.78. 1,460,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,666. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.75 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.