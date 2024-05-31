Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 5,251 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,921. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

