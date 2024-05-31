Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,468,000 after acquiring an additional 343,913 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.18. 19,932,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,287,172. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

