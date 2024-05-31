Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 19,890 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.60. 426,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

