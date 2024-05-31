Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $67.28. 874,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,636. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

