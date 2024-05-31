Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 34.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000.

Q2 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 893,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $122,895.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,045. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

