Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 97,873 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 1.00% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. 434,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,432. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

