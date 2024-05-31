Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 9,055 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.04 and its 200 day moving average is $552.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

