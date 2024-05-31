Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 21,727 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 272.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

