Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after acquiring an additional 171,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after acquiring an additional 645,969 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

ON stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 5,711,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

