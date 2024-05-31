Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

