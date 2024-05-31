Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.