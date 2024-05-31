Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 99,667 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1,618.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,849. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

