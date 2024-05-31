Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 40,030 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.30. 5,580,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,562. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average is $198.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.