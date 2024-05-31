Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 31,980 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 347.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 10,289,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.90.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

