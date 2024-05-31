Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 28,264 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $484.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

