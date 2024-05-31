Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 754.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. 2,555,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

