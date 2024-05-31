Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,204 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

NYSE KEYS remained flat at $138.48 on Friday. 3,506,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

