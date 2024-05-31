Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $10.18 million and $627,423.21 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

