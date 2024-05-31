Erin Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$141,500.00.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Shares of GLXY traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 780,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,035. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$16.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.21.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.