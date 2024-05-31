EQB Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

EQB Stock Up 13.5 %

EQB stock opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.43. EQB has a 12-month low of C$65.18 and a 12-month high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

