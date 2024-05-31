ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.25 and last traded at $74.35. Approximately 108,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 205,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $15,315,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 68.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

