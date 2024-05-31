EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.25 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.