Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 154.5% in May

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 122,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Entain has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

