Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 4,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $98,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

