Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 1,400,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,139,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 212,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 288.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

