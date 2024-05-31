Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $806,010.46

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $806,010.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00052979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,343,893 coins and its circulating supply is 77,344,822 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

