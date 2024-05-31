Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $288.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.75. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,764,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

