Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Up 127.2% in May

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the April 30th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Eliem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics makes up 4.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

