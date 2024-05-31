Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $826.21

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $826.21 and last traded at $822.65, with a volume of 259709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $815.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.77 and a 200 day moving average of $698.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.