Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,104 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,115 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

